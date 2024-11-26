Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,660,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,269.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter.

XSD opened at $248.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $273.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.51.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

