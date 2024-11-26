CCL Industries (CCL.B) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$93.00 to C$96.00.

11/18/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

11/15/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00.

11/15/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$90.00.

11/15/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$94.00.

10/17/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$55.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$76.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,155,915.03. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total transaction of C$1,446,320.93. Insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,391 in the last three months. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

