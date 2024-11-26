Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 3.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,034 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.01 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

