Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Plans GBX 19.69 Dividend

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.69 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caledonia Investments Stock Performance
CLDN opened at GBX 3,363.97 ($42.25) on Tuesday. Caledonia Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 3,200 ($40.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,730 ($46.85). The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 911.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,379.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,471.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Caledonia Investments Company Profile
