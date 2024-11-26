BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Director Sells $76,780.00 in Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $76,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,185.15. The trade was a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BTCS Stock Performance

BTCS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. BTCS Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Get BTCS alerts:

Institutional Trading of BTCS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTCS

BTCS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.