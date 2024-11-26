Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 126.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.05.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.