Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $521.89 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $572.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

