Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 260,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

