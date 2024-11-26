Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

