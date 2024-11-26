Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 171 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

