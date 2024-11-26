Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$29.42

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUG. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$35.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.74.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$440.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total transaction of C$759,826.78. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. Insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122 in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.