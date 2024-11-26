Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

