Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 119,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

