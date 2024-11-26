BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

ZPW stock remained flat at C$16.04 during midday trading on Monday. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.80. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12-month low of C$15.05 and a 12-month high of C$16.33.

