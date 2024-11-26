BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance
ZPW stock remained flat at C$16.04 during midday trading on Monday. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.80. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12-month low of C$15.05 and a 12-month high of C$16.33.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO US Put Write ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.