BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZAG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.84. 157,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.77. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$13.19 and a 1 year high of C$14.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.