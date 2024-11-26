Blue Investment Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Blue Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up about 0.7% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

