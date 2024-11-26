BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,809.82 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $5,809.82 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $91,903.50 or 0.99905875 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00007625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00011622 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00054771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 94,738.15867007 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.