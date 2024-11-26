Bank of Hawaii Acquires Shares of 3,250 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BK stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $81.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

