argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,486 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.02% of argenx worth $2,598,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in argenx by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $605.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -688.25 and a beta of 0.61. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $618.40.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Baird R W cut argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

