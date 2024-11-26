AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 11.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.74. 420,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 352,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $733.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.24.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. The trade was a 72.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $595,440.66. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 680.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

