Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after buying an additional 2,026,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Alkermes by 365.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 87.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,905 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $309,208.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,498.14. The trade was a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

