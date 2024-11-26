Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,747,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,210,000 after acquiring an additional 891,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,831,000 after purchasing an additional 494,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,155,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 18,413.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after buying an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.51 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.44.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

