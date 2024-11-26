Algert Global LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 530.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

ACM Research Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,255,859.14. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,428,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,463,767.42. The trade was a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,116,516 shares of company stock worth $24,573,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.