Algert Global LLC Acquires 10,550 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $49,103,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 135,793 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $8,032,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $5,236,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.82%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

