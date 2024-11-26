Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

