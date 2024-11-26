Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Up 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 564,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,116.89. This represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 265,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2,394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 262,757 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,583,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,729.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 111,768 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.