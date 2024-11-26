Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 39904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Aimia Stock Down 4.0 %
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.
