61,870 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $11,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.