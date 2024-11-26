4,394 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

