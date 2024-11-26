3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in 3M by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after acquiring an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 10.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

