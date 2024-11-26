2,967 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

