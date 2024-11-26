1,539 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $135.17 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.45 and its 200 day moving average is $170.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

