Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 216,911 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,911 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global makes up 1.3% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 200.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 194,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 129,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.