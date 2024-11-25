Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 36,452 Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Separately, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 99,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLST opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

