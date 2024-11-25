Wiser Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 253.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,818,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a market cap of $728.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $90.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.