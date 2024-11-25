Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Investec cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 67.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,995 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 1,593,619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,610,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 867,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

