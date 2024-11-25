Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $129.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.