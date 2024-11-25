Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 9.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 263,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,014,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 18.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

