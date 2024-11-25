Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $55,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Celanese by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 45.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Celanese by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.59.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $74.70 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.