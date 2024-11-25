Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 160,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 161,279 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.