Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for YETI (YETI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of YETI (NYSE: YETI) recently:

11/14/2024 – YETI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – YETI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

11/6/2024 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

9/30/2024 – YETI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.92. 1,117,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,874. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 151,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in YETI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of YETI by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

