Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $71,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

WCN stock opened at $189.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.15 and a fifty-two week high of $190.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

