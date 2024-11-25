WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 113928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WaFd Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WaFd news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $404,359.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WaFd by 29.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 17,472.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after buying an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 4.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of WaFd by 14.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 71,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

