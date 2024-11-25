Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $552.30 and last traded at $552.03, with a volume of 668811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $547.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

