Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.