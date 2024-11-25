UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $100,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $15.02 on Monday, reaching $605.89. The company had a trading volume of 689,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is $582.63 and its 200 day moving average is $553.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

