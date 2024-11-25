United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 3.16% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UNL opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.