United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $200,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,617.80. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 49.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 587,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after buying an additional 321,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 23.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 237,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 122,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.