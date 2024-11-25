Unison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after buying an additional 6,507,856 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,927,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 351.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,111,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $78.25 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

