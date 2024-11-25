UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.01 and last traded at $140.94, with a volume of 47247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,927 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.